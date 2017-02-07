Dillon: Banner's Munster record poor 07 February 2017





Clare co-captain Cian Dillon celebrates with the Allianz HL Division 1 trophy amongst fans on the pitch.

Cian Dillon admits that Clare's recent record in the Munster SHC has been poor.

The Banner County have contested only one of the last 18 provincial finals (in 2008) and haven't won a Munster title since successfully retaining the silverware in 1998.

"Our performances haven't been up to standard in the last couple of years, particularly in Munster. I think our record over the past nine or ten years has been very poor," he told The Irish Independent.

"In 2013, it didn't prevent us from progress. We lost a Munster semi-final, but won an All-Ireland, so, in the back of lads' minds, do they think maybe that's not a bad way to go, to go around the long way?

"The new managers are emphasising different things, definitely. They're big on making sure our skill level is as high as it can be and transferring that to game situations. We're looking to hurl off the cuff really, express ourselves, play with that freedom and do what's natural.

"The likes of Podge [Collins] and Tony Kelly can score from anywhere on their day, so it's giving them the licence to express themselves."