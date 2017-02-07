Cody never pulled the plug on a club fixture 07 February 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody says he never asked the County Board to change their club fixtures to facilitate his all-conquering county team.

The Black & Amber have won eleven All-Ireland SHC titles since the turn of the millennium yet their talismanic boss insists this success has been achieved without interfering with club schedules:

“I would have discussions with the County Board, they come to me and essentially they take out their fixture schedule for the year, show it to me, and I don’t think I’ve ever asked them to change it. In fact, I haven’t, I’ve never asked them to change it. I just say ‘that’s fine’, and we work away. Once you know where you’re going, that’s it," the Cats supremo told The Irish Examiner.

“I don’t know. I have no expertise in dealing with fixtures, but speaking to people who have, in the Kilkenny County Board, when you start looking at weekends which are available, it presents massive challenges.

“What’s the best way to do it? I don’t know. And when you think of counties which are strong in football and hurling, obviously the problem is multiplied. I don’t think anyone has the answer to it because you can’t look at it in isolation — there has to be a coming together of club officers and people with the best interests of the whole thing at heart. And I think everybody does, there’s no need for rancour.

“Those at CPA level and in Croke Park, they have the overall interests of the thing at heart, but I hope the discussion isn’t a knee-jerk one.”