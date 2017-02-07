"It was not at all appropriate that players be treated like that" 07 February 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick manager John Kiely points out that there is no place in the GAA for abusive fans.

Some choice words were hurled at the Treaty County players during their shock 7-22 to 1-19 Munster senior hurling league Round Two defeat to Cork at the Gaelic Grounds on January 15th and Kiely says supporters who behave so badly should stay away:

“We have great support in Limerick, huge support in terms of numbers but they can be rather impatient at times and maybe lack a little bit of perspective on where things are at,” he commented at the 2017 national hurling league launch in Croke Park.

“That day against Cork in the Munster league, there were quite a number of people in the crowd who were extremely abusive that day and it was not at all appropriate that players be treated like that on the day, given the amount of time and effort and work they put into preparing themselves on the pitch, and off the pitch.

“That is not something we would like to see again. We have an awful lot of decent people involved in hurling in Limerick, and if they are people out there that aren't behind the team, we would rather they stayed away.

“And we would like to see the people who are real, true hurling people in Limerick step up and follow the team through thick and thin, through good and bad, and support the players and acknowledge the effort that the players are putting in.”