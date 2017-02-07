Young encouraged by Kingdom start 07 February 2017





Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and Kerry's Killian Young during the opening round of the Allianz Football League Division 1 at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny. Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and Kerry's Killian Young during the opening round of the Allianz Football League Division 1 at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Killian Young says Kerry "showed good spells" in their national football league victory over Donegal on Sunday.

For the first time under Eamonn Fitzmaurice's management, the Kingdom have won their opening Division One assignment and defensive stalwart Young was happy with the performance in Letterkenny:

“Thankfully it went well. I was happy with the team performance for long spells and, okay, the last 10 or 15 minutes we had a bit of work to do but it’s a platform that we have and we can work on that throughout the week," he told The Irish Times.

“Yeah, we showed good spells, we really wanted to get off to a fast start in the league and it’s exciting as a player. It’s a lot tighter: there are a lot of games. You’re only waiting one week or two weeks and as players you want to play games. And it’s nice to be building on a performance like that as well.

"We’re looking forward to getting out on Saturday night in Tralee. You want to put more pressure on yourself. It’s something that puts more pressure on yourself for each performance. It’s like playing championship, you have to go out and win every game.”