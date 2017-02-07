Video: Liverpool 'Hope' for Sigerson success

07 February 2017

Liverpool Hope have qualified to represent British Universities at the Independent.ie Sigerson Cup Finals

Liverpool Hope have qualified to represent British Universities at the Independent.ie Sigerson Cup Finals weekend in Mayo on February 17/18. 

The South Liverpool college beat RGU from Scotland at a Sigerson Qualification Tournament in Manchester and will take on Magee College of Ulster University in the Corn na MacLéinn Cup at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo. 

See match action and interviews with captain Garvan Jones and his Co-managers below.

Video by Mark Quinn. 




