"My doctor wasn't the happiest to hear I got involved with Wexford" 07 February 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald speaks to his players before their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.

Davy Fitzgerald has revealed that he defied doctor’s orders to take charge of the Wexford hurlers.

The Clare man underwent minor heart surgery last summer but opted to get straight back into intercountry management with the Model County once deemed surplus to requirements by the Banner County in a surprise player heave:

“No, my doctor wasn’t the happiest to hear I got involved with Wexford,” the All-Ireland winning goalkeeper and manager said at the launch of the national hurling league. “He thought maybe a year or two out would do me no harm. But I am more conscious about myself, take care of myself, because I want to be around for a few years yet.

“And I definitely value things way more. Your health is everything. I don’t think you realise that until someone close to you or maybe yourself gets rattled a little bit. You have all these ideas and plans, x, y and z. But you’ve got to be healthy. I thought for a long time I was invincible.

“It’s all about people. I still take things to heart. When you lose, you get some grief, you feel it. And that’s tough. I try not to let it get to me as much. I make mistakes, same as everyone else, but I’m always looking to make sure lads are okay, outside of hurling as well. You have to be tough at times, of course. I’ve made a few changes, but need to make more, be more healthy.”