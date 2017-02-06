HS football team of the week 06 February 2017





A crowd of 16,231 turned out at Kingspan Breffni Park for the Allianz FL clash between Cavan and Dublin.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A crowd of 16,231 turned out at Kingspan Breffni Park for the Allianz FL clash between Cavan and Dublin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The opening weekend of Allianz Football League action lived up to expectations with plenty of drama across the four divisions. Here's our football team of the week...



1. Craig Lynch (Louth)



Last year's Division 4 champions issued a statement of intent on Saturday evening with a convincing 2-16 to 0-10 victory over Laois.





2. Niall Keenan (Derry)



The Oak Leaf debutant caught the eye in their Celtic Park Division 2 stalemate with Clare.



3. Philly McMahon (Dublin)



The Ballymun defender and his Dublin team-mates extended their winning sequence to 30 games in Kingspan Breffni Park.





4. John Hayes (Clare)



A promising start to Division 2 for the Banner County but they will be disappointed to have left a point behind them in Derry.



5. James McCarthy (Dublin)



Roamed forward as usual when the opportunity arose and kicked two points against hosts Cavan.





6. Ryan McCluskey (Fermanagh)



The half-back line of McCluskey, Declan McCusker and Aidan Breen is a potent weapon in the Ernesiders' arsenal.



7. Keith Cribbin (Kildare)



The number 7's runs from deep caused plenty of problems for the Meath rearguard and he raised two white flags in the Lilywhites' comprehensive 10 point victory.





8. David Moran (Kerry)



The physically imposing midfielder helped lay the foundations for the Kingdom's three point success in Letterkenny.



9. Darren Hughes (Monaghan)



The all-action Scotstown clubman contributed 1-1 to the Farney County's confidence boosting win in Castlebar.





10. Peter Harte (Tyrone)



Harte's finger prints were all over many of the Red Hands best moments against Roscommon and finished the contest with 0-4 to his name.



11. Stefan Campbell (Armagh)



Despite the best efforts of Campbell, who scored four points, the Orchard County had to settle for a share of the Division 3 spoils against Sligo.





12. Niall Scully (Dublin)



If the O'Byrne Cup campaign and yesterday's win over Cavan are anything to go by, Scully has a bright future ahead of him in the sky blue jersey.



13. Robbie Smyth (Longford)



A seven point return from Smyth was the main ingredient in Longford's winning formula against Leinster rivals Offaly.





14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)



The Dingle ace finished as his side's top scorer with 2-4 (2-2 from play) in their opening round success.



15. Conor McManus (Monaghan)



“That's the value of having a quality forward” said Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke after McManus' six point return against Mayo.