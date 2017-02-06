St. Conleth's Park redevelopment receives green light

06 February 2017

St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge
©INPHO

Planning permission has been granted to Kildare GAA for the first phase of the St. Conleth's Park redevelopment project.

The ailing county ground in Newbridge is set to get a new clubhouse which will comprise four dressing rooms, medical room and player welfare facilities, meeting rooms, reception area, office space, control room, multi-function room and kitchens as well as guest welfare facilities.

Kildare GAA has also been granted permission to increase the size of the pitch and carry out all ancillary works as required.

 




