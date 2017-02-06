Collins takes blame as Clare are held 06 February 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

Colm Collins accepted responsibility for Clare finishing with 14 players in their draw with Derry.

The Banner were unable to replace the black-carded Dean Ryan in the closing stages as they had already used up their full complement of subs. And Derry took advantage with James Kielt's point in the fifth minute of injury-time earning them a share of the spoils.

"I suppose we are disappointed," the Clare manager said in the Irish News.

"James Kielt got that last point and before that we thought we had it after Ciaran (Russell) got the last point. We repelled Derry out of the square, but maybe a draw was a fair result.

"Coming to Celtic Park is no easy trip and I suppose when we have time to think about it, it will be a good point.

"I will have to take responsibility for the last substitution. The way the black cards rule has gone, you probably should keep that last substitution in reserve. We finished with 14 men and that shouldn't have happened, it was my fault, but the lads put their shoulder to the wheel.

"We are facing Down now and that is where our focus is."