Momentum is key for O'Rourke 06 February 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates scoring a late point against Mayo.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates scoring a late point against Mayo.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke stressed the importance of getting off a good start in the Allianz League after his side's opening round victory over Mayo.

"We're not going to get too excited," he told the Western People after the Farney County's 1-11 to 0-12 win in Castlebar on Saturday night.

"Different teams are at different levels of preparation. But we wanted to come down here and get the win. Getting momentum built up at the start of the league is important. It just gives you that bit of breathing space rather than if you lose a couple of games early on. So we'll take the two points and move on."

He added: "We knew coming down that it was going to be a very tough match and we knew we were going to be put to the pin of our collar to get anything out of it. I thought we started the game very well, went 0-5 to 0-1 up, but for the last five or 10 minutes of the half I wasn't happy with how we were using possession and Mayo got a stranglehold on the game.

"The second half was going to be a test of character, but the boys stood up very well to it. We had to fight hard to hold onto the lead, but we did that and we're delighted to have got the two points."