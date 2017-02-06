McGeeney refuses to blame ref for dropped point

06 February 2017

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Kieran McGeeney wouldn't be drawn on the performance of referee Patrick Neilan after a last-minute penalty denied Armagh victory in Sligo.

The Orchard County had to settle for a share of the spoils after Neilan awarded the penalty - which was scored by Adrian Marren - for a tug on a Sligo player's jersey.

"We had done enough to win it and probably should have been more ahead at the time, but that is just the way it goes," the Armagh manager said in the Irish News.

"I suppose it was good to get a point, but it should have been two. You can't talk about referees, that's why they make so many mistakes - so I just have to leave it. He says that there was a tug on somebody's jersey.

"For us, it is just disappointing that we didn't get two points and that is the main thing." 




