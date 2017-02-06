Donnelly and Enright suffer concussion 06 February 2017





Kerry's Shane Enright is carried off on a stretcher against Donegal and inset Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly. Kerry's Shane Enright is carried off on a stretcher against Donegal and inset Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.

Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Kerry full back Shane Enright are in danger of missing next weekend's Allianz League ties against Dublin and Mayo respectively after suffering concussion yesterday.

All Star midfielder Donnelly suffered his second concussion in seven months in the opening quarter of Tyrone's win over Roscommon in Omagh, while Enright was stretchered off in the early stages of Kerry's defeat of Donegal at O'Donnell Park.

“He’s got a bit of concussion, and that’s a pity, he didn’t get to play much before that,” Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said of Donnelly.

“It seemed innocuous enough at the time, I didn’t think it was as serious as that, but obviously the doctors know better and he had to take a break from it. Hopefully, it won’t keep him out for too long but it is as it is and we have to possibly plan without him for next week.”

Enight, meanwhile, was treated in hospital for his concussion which followed a collision with Michael Murphy.

"It was a head injury - we haven't got any news on him yet," Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice explained.

"By the time he had left here to go to hospital, he was conscious and he was talking. He just got a bad bang to the head so we're hoping it's something not too major."