McGleenan focuses on the positives 06 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mattie McGleenan was far from downbeat after Cavan's defeat to Dublin.

"From my point of view, absolutely brilliant - 16,000 people there today, a great game of football, a serious effort from Cavan," the new Breffni County boss enthused.

"I felt we made fundamental errors, we missed some good scoring chances at key moments in the game, we gave away some cheap kick passes at times but listen, Dublin teach you and Dublin punish you.

"Their movement off the ball, their running, their scoring, absolutely class. That's why they're All-Ireland champions and they're the benchmark, and that's what we're aiming for."

McGleenan, who welcomed Gearoid McKiernan back from injury, was already looking ahead to next weekend's local derby clash with Monaghan in Castleblayney.

"It's going to be absolutely class. Everything we are doing now is preparation for the Ulster championship. The level of football is absolutely fabulous. For Cavan's development, it's so important we stay in Division 1," he added.