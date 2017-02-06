Nash withdraws from Limerick hurling panel 06 February 2017





Limerick's Barry Nash and Stephen McDonnell of Cork.

Limerick's preparations for next Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1B opener against Wexford have been hit by the news that Barry Nash has left the panel.

The rising South Liberties star was man of the match in the 2015 All-Ireland U21 final, but made even bigger headlines when he was at the centre of the HawkEye controversy which cost Limerick a place in the 2013 All-Ireland minor final. He played in all three of Limerick's championship outings last year.

Treaty County manager John Kiely confirmed to the Limerick Leader that Nash had “withdrawn from the panel for personal reasons”.