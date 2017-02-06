Spillane: Monaghan defeat doesn't bode well for Mayo 06 February 2017





Monaghan's Darren Hughes after scoring a goal against Mayo.

Pat Spillane has more or less written off Mayo's All-Ireland chances after only one round of the Allianz League.

Spillane saw nothing in Saturday night's defeat to Monaghan to suggest that things will be any different for the Westerners this year.

Speaking on RTE's League Sunday, the Kerry legend commented: "So right, last night, as a Mayo person, a Mayo team that hasn’t won an All-Ireland since 1951, a Mayo team who hasn’t won the League since 2001, 16 years ago, a Mayo team, who according to newspaper articles this year, whose players were responsible for getting rid of the previous management.

"So right, this was their night, big crowd, they’re a passionate crowd. This was their night to send out signals that this is a different team this year.

"Sadly, the signals were mixed and poor. Monaghan were up for it mentally, were up for it physically, bullied Mayo out of the game. As signals and signs go for the year ahead, not good signals out of Castlebar last night."

He added: "Unless they find a couple of marquee forwards and come up with an attacking plan, they’re never going to win that All-Ireland."