O'Neill and Kildare answer their critics 06 February 2017





Meath manager Andy mcEntee and Kildare manager Cian O'Neill shake hands after the opening round of the NFL Division 2 at Pairc Tailteann Meath manager Andy mcEntee and Kildare manager Cian O'Neill shake hands after the opening round of the NFL Division 2 at Pairc Tailteann

Cian O'Neill was delighted to see Kildare answer their critics with an emphatic victory over Meath.

The Lilywhites bounced back from last month's surprise O'Byrne Cup semi-final loss to a Dublin third string by running riot in Navan.

"Some of the comments I thought were disingenuous about the quality of the Dublin team. Our team was actually two years younger on average. We had six 19, 20-year-olds out there, we made nine substitutions. A lot of context was lost in the great headlines," the Kildare manager is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"I'm not blaming the media because it was coming as much from the supporters. It was a huge disappointment to lose, we didn't perform. But we had to learn from it and we did that today."