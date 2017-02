GAA tweets of the week 06 February 2017





The view from the stand at Kingspan Breffni Park before the Allianz FL clash between Cavan and Dublin.

League football was back with a bang over the weekend...

A trip to Croker next Saturday night sounds like a plan. Seen Tyrone last week and think there one of few teams that can match dubs pace. — Conor Laverty (@ConorLav14) February 5, 2017

Starting to agree with @JoeBrolly1993 a lot more these days. He's fighting the good fight on this one. Excellent article. #CPA https://t.co/NDAoB7Z7l4 — Patrick Kelly (@kellympatrick) February 5, 2017

Incredible dedication from #GaryBrennan this weekend for club & county. A man obviously enjoying his sports!! #Refreshing — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) February 5, 2017

So far so good today! Wins for Kerry & Man United.... just waiting on @GmailMahony to make it a hat trick on @DWTSIRL #VoteForMo — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) February 5, 2017

David Murphy, selector, trots across the field in short sleeves. Officially mad. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 5, 2017

Meath are doing the most wonderful job of absolutely cocking up my accumulator. #AllianzLeagues — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) February 5, 2017

Cavan doing something different here 13 behind ball .. might win today won't be winning silverwear. #cav#dublin — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) February 5, 2017

Nearly ready to go at Breffni. Liking the Dubs navy & Cavan white jerseys!#GAA #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/T37ID7XyQc — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) February 5, 2017

The new @wicklowgaa jersey is a thing of beauty!! Hoping for a winning start to the new season today in Aughrim pic.twitter.com/cIXukkmxGI — Tony Hannon (@tonyhannon1980) February 5, 2017

Conor McManus showing why he's in the top 3 forwards in Ireland on the opening night. #AllianzLeague — Kyle Coney (Noney) (@kyleconey1) February 4, 2017

Tony Kelly trending!! Super hurler and big performance but Niall Deasy... 1-11 in All Ireland semi.. what a hero #HonTheNells @AIB_GAA — Andrew Shore (@andrewshore90) February 4, 2017

St.Thomas' Tony KellyBallyea — Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) February 4, 2017