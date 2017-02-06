What they said ... the weekend in quotes 06 February 2017





Dublin's Stephen Cluxton with supporters after their Allianz FL clash against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

“We're happy to get that performance. It was always going to be difficult today - 16,000 people here and a great atmosphere for the first round of the National League. It certainly gave the Dublin players a spring in their step when they saw the size of the crowd and the great travelling support.”

It was business as usual for Jim Gavin and the Dubs in Kingspan Breffni Park.

“I don't think there was a seven-point margin in that game. They didn't get a goal chance. They threw some long balls in over the last 10 minutes to try and work a goal with (Eoghan) O'Gara. I thought we handled that really well.”

Mattie McGleenan was pleased with how his Cavan team defended against the All-Ireland champions.

“It is a good win and a good start for sure. Roscommon could've had more scores in the first half, they had one goal and we had two very good stops to stop it being three. If they had three goals by half-time it would've been a very different game. We weathered the storm, we have to be happy with the end result, a six-point win, I suppose is convincing enough.”

Tyrone saw off the challenge of Roscommon on home soil but Mickey Harte said they rode their luck at times.

“We said this game could get really ugly if we don't knuckle down into it and really fight on. I was very happy with the second half, but it comes back down to missed chances. You get the big chances and you put them away, it changes the tempo of it.”

Kevin McStay focussed on the positives.

“We haven't got too much time to rest and consider that. We go to Kerry next week and we have to do better than what we did today and we have to be a lot better.”

Stephen Rochford has a big job on his hands in trying to lift his Mayo troops ahead of a trip to the Kingdom.

“That's the value of having a quality forward. He can do things like that and it's great to have him.”

Conor McManus was singled out for special praise by Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke following their win in Castlebar.

“We made a decision that we were going with a certain type of play. We have probably changed it from what we were used to from the last four years. We are trying out a number of new players and there are going to be days like that. So we are trying to marry the two together.”

It's all change in Donegal as Rory Gallagher experiments with players and tactics.

“We played a lot of good football, a lot of good scores, and definitely have to work on the last quarter.”

It was a an encouraging start to the league for Eamonn Fitzmaurice and the Kingdom.

“It was a huge disappointment to lose. We didn't perform. But we had to learn from it. And we did that today. But it was only one match.”

Cian O'Neill and the Lilywhites learned valuable lessons in their O'Byrne Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Dublin's development squad.

“Four goal chances, I think a reasonable claim for a penalty shout, maybe two, so, I suppose, if you don't take chances you're going to pay the price.”

It was a baptism of fire for new Meath manager Andy McEntee in Pairc Tailteann.

“In the first-half we were very poor. But we went through things at half-time and the second-half was really encouraging.”

Galway's second-half display against Cork was a big improvement according to Kevin Walsh as it finished all square in Pearse Stadium.

“We came up here to win and we are disappointed. We are not after losing and this is a positive thing.”

The glass was half full rather than half empty as far as Cork selector Eoin O'Neill was concerned.

“We always say that if we get the performance that the players are capable of the result will take care of itself. And particularly in the second-half, the performance was very close to what we thought it should be and as a result of that the scoreboard kept ticking over.”

Pete McGrath's Fermanagh will take some beating in Division 2 if their second-half display against Down in Newry on Saturday night is anything to go by.

“I wasn't happy at half-time, we were poor in the first-half. We sorted out a lot at half-time and I was happy with the second-half. We left a few scores behind us, but we got the job done.”

Liam Kearns guided All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary to an opening round Division 3 win over Antrim.

"Next Sunday the league starts, so straight away we're into very, very serious hurling.”

The Walsh Cup has served Brian Cody and the Cats well.

“Obviously we were disappointed. We came down to put in a good performance and try and win it, but a lot of our attention and focus is on to next week, so it was a great game to have in preparation.”

The same can be said for Micheál Donoghue and the Tribesmen.

“It's 'win the next game', that's been our motto every game. Every game was a county final in our heads. It's no different here, it's just another game, but it's one we really want to win.”

Ballyea won't be distracted from the task at hand on St Patrick's Day, insists manager Robbie Hogan.