No complaints from Durcan

06 February 2017

Mayo's Patrick Durcan is yellow carded for an incident involvng Thomas Kerr of Monaghan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Mayo defender Patrick Durcan accepted that Monaghan were full value for their win in Castlebar on Saturday night.

"We targeted the first game and we were looking to have two points. And look, it wasn't good enough. We didn't perform. We have to look ahead to next week now, but that's disappointing, we really targeted tonight and it just didn't happen," he said in the Western People.

"I thought Monaghan were the better team, we can have no complaints. We didn't deserve to win tonight. There's no point saying we did. We could have snuck it at the end, but Monaghan were the better team. We were just poor. We have to go down to Kerry now, dust ourselves down and get ready for the next seven days.

"We've got to get two points down there."




