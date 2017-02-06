'A point gained', says Barton 06 February 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Damian Barton was looking at the glass half full rather than half empty after James Kielt's late point earned Derry a draw with Clare.

The Oak Leafers were expected to make a winning start at home to their newly-promoted opponents, but in the end were relieved to salvage a share of the spoils.

"I think it is a point gained because we had to come from a point down," the Derry manager contended in the Irish News.

"We missed a lot, they missed a lot. Clare had goal chances and we missed a couple of chances too, but what pleased me was the way we fought back in the second half because in the first half we were poor.

"Our method wasn't good at times and when the method got better, i.e. kicking the ball in to our two big strong men, we had some dividends. We showed great character. Niall Keenan turned the ball over and while James (Kielt) had one wild shot, it was a nice time for him to clip the top of the bar and go over from an acute angle."

Barton accepted that Derry will need to improve for next weekend's trip to Meath.

"We have a lot of work to do, but you saw boys coming in for the first time with the Derry jersey on their back and it's difficult. We have to gather the debris together and head down to Meaqth which is always a great challenge as well. We will know where we are from a physical point of view next week."