Special Merit Award presented at Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards 06 February 2017





Joan O'Flynn, CEO Camogie Association, with Lily Dunne at the Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards Dinner in Croke Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Joan O'Flynn, CEO Camogie Association, with Lily Dunne at the Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards Dinner in Croke Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards Dinner took place on Saturday in Croke Park.

This year a Special Merit Award was presented to Limerick’s Sarah Jane Joy in recognition of her role in assisting her fellow player Michelle Herbert who collapsed during a club match last October.

Sarah Jane was on hand to respond to a serious incident which happened in a match between Toornafulla and Newcastle West in Limerick. During the match the Newcastle West player, suddenly collapsed and thanks to the swift action of Sarah Jane and other volunteers with the use of a defibrillator they were able to ensure Michelle’s care until emergency services arrived.

Thankfully Michelle is now on the road to making a full recovery.

Over 100 guests were in attendance at the event at which Volunteer and Media Award winners were honoured for their contributions to the Association in 2016.

Check out Camogie Facebook for photos from the Volunteer and Media Awards dinner.

The 2016 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients were:

Antrim - Caoimhe McAleenan

Armagh - Jackie Donnelly

Britain - Joni Traynor

Carlow - Margaret Condell

Cavan - Michelle Dunne

Clare - Margaret Lafferty

Cork - Sheila O'Brien

Derry - Dympna Dougan

Donegal - Shirley Doherty

Down - Dolores Canniford

Dublin - Liz Baker

Galway - Gerry Dolan

Kildare - Karen Kelly



Kilkenny - Sheila Norris

Laois - Bernadette Fitzpatrick



Limerick - Olive Sheehan

Louth - Orla O'Connor

Mayo - Miriam Page

Meath – Jimmy Burke

Offaly - Eileen Corrigan

Roscommon - John Haughey

Tipperary - Marie Casey

Tyrone - Kelley Fay

Waterford - Liam Dobbyn

Westmeath - Michele Kirby

Wexford - Rose Breen

Wicklow - Amanda Butler

The 2016 Mick Dunne Memorial Award recipients were:

Local Media: Wicklow People

Match Programme: Carlow Camogie Board

PRO of the Year: Shirley Moloney, Cork Camogie Board

The 2016 Camogie Association Media Award recipients were:

Best Media Innovation: Sarah Leahy, Kerry

Digital Promotion: KCLR 96FM

Photography: Tom Fox, Limerick

Special Merit Award: Sarah Jane Joy, Limerick