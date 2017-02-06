Special Merit Award presented at Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards
06 February 2017
Joan O'Flynn, CEO Camogie Association, with Lily Dunne at the Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards Dinner in Croke Park.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
The Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards Dinner took place on Saturday in Croke Park.
This year a Special Merit Award was presented to Limerick’s Sarah Jane Joy in recognition of her role in assisting her fellow player Michelle Herbert who collapsed during a club match last October.
Sarah Jane was on hand to respond to a serious incident which happened in a match between Toornafulla and Newcastle West in Limerick. During the match the Newcastle West player, suddenly collapsed and thanks to the swift action of Sarah Jane and other volunteers with the use of a defibrillator they were able to ensure Michelle’s care until emergency services arrived.
Thankfully Michelle is now on the road to making a full recovery.
Over 100 guests were in attendance at the event at which Volunteer and Media Award winners were honoured for their contributions to the Association in 2016.
Check out Camogie Facebook for photos from the Volunteer and Media Awards dinner.
The 2016 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients were:
Antrim - Caoimhe McAleenan
Armagh - Jackie Donnelly
Britain - Joni Traynor
Carlow - Margaret Condell
Cavan - Michelle Dunne
Clare - Margaret Lafferty
Cork - Sheila O'Brien
Derry - Dympna Dougan
Donegal - Shirley Doherty
Down - Dolores Canniford
Dublin - Liz Baker
Galway - Gerry Dolan
Kildare - Karen Kelly
Kilkenny - Sheila Norris
Laois - Bernadette Fitzpatrick
Limerick - Olive Sheehan
Louth - Orla O'Connor
Mayo - Miriam Page
Meath – Jimmy Burke
Offaly - Eileen Corrigan
Roscommon - John Haughey
Tipperary - Marie Casey
Tyrone - Kelley Fay
Waterford - Liam Dobbyn
Westmeath - Michele Kirby
Wexford - Rose Breen
Wicklow - Amanda Butler
The 2016 Mick Dunne Memorial Award recipients were:
Local Media: Wicklow People
Match Programme: Carlow Camogie Board
PRO of the Year: Shirley Moloney, Cork Camogie Board
The 2016 Camogie Association Media Award recipients were:
Best Media Innovation: Sarah Leahy, Kerry
Digital Promotion: KCLR 96FM
Photography: Tom Fox, Limerick
Special Merit Award: Sarah Jane Joy, Limerick