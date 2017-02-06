Walsh draws comfort from Salthill stalemate 06 February 2017





The Cork team stand for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. The Cork team stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Cork's Aidan Walsh was content to take a point from the trip to Pearse Stadium.

Colm O'Neill scored five points from frees after coming off the bench at half-time, but missed the chance to win it from a 40-metre free with the last kick of the game.

“Looking back on it, a draw was a fair result,” the Kanturk dual star told RTE.

“Galway got on top of us, we got on top of them and then it finished level pegging. We had a lot of chances and we didn’t convert but in fairness to Galway any chances they got, they put over and they converted well.

"At this level you really have to take every chance you get, especially coming up here against a home crowd. We got something out of it, could we have got more? Maybe. Could we have came away with nothing? We could have as well so to get something out of it is better than nothing.

"The more and more games we get the better we’ll be as we move forward."

Walsh is expecting another tough test in Newbridge next Sunday against a Kildare side buoyed by their hammering of Meath.

"We have only a seven-day turnaround and Kildare gave Meath a good beating today so that will be a big challenge for us next week, especially up there in Newbridge.

"We’ll look forward to that and keep our heads up. We could easily walk out today with our heads down saying 'we should have done this, we should have done that', but we did a lot of good things.

"At least we were creating chances it was just about taking that extra solo. We’ll take a lot from today and we’ll work hard this week and recover fast and drive on again."