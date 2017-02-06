Second half pleases McStay 06 February 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

Kevin McStay took solace from Roscommon's second half display in their defeat to Tyrone.

The Rossies lost by 1-9 to 0-18 in Omagh, but were much improved after the restart.

"At half-time, we were in a very tough place against a top-four team playing at home," he explained to the Irish News.

"It couldn't really get any tougher for us and we were saying 'This game could get really ugly if we don't knuckle down into it and really fight on'.

"I was very happy with the second half, but it comes back down to chances. You get the big chances and if you put them away, it changes the tempo of it. I'm not suggesting Tyrone weren't deserving winners, but I am suggesting that we had opportunities."