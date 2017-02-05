Harte hopes Dubs aren't over holiday yet 05 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye.

Mickey Harte joked that he hopes Dublin are still in holiday mode ahead of Tyrone's visit to Croke Park next Saturday evening.

Both teams opened their Allianz League campaigns with wins today, but Harte knows it will take something special to end the All-Ireland champions' remarkable 30-game unbeaten run next weekend.

The Tyrone manager said in the Strabane Chronicle: “It might be a test too early, you don’t want to meet the champions so soon in your campaign. Having said that, who knows when the best time to meet them is, you have to challenge them. I suppose that tale will be told next Saturday night.

“Obviously they’ve had a great run in league and championship in the past few years. They took a holiday (in Jamaica after Christmas) and I hope they enjoyed their holiday very much and aren’t quite over it yet.”