Was Scully told to keep his interview short? 05 February 2017





Dublin's Niall Scully gives away his gloves to a fan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Niall Scully gives away his gloves to a fan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

For someone who had just produced a man of the match performance, rising Dublin star Niall Scully had surprisingly few words to say to TG4 interviewer Mícheál Ó Domhnaill after Dublin's win over Cavan.

The youngster's interview was one of the shortest we've seen in a long time and it seemed he couldn't wait to collect his man of the match award and get back to the sanctuary of the dressing room. But could it be that he was under instruction not to say too much for fear of saying something out of turn or being talked up the media? Kieran Cunningham of the Irish Daily Star seems to think so...