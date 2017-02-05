Watch: Armagh recover from opening loss to beat the champions 05 February 2017





The final score between Armagh and Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Clonmore.

©Jerome Quinn Media. The final score between Armagh and Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Clonmore.©Jerome Quinn Media.

Champions Cork suffered a rare defeat to Armagh today at Clonmore in the second round of Lidl National League games, 0-12 to 0-9.

Armagh lost heavily to Donegal last Sunday while Cork were big winners over Kerry, so this was an unexpected outcome but the home side were full value for the victory. Sean O’Kane’s team defended tenaciously and teenage All Star Aimee Mackin kicked points at vital times.

‘It’s nice to win’, says veteran Mairead Tennyson who had never previously played on a winning team against Cork.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.