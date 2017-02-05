Gallagher takes positives from defeat 05 February 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Rory Gallagher says he's committed to changing Donegal's style of play after their Allianz League opening day defeat to Kerry.

The Tir Chonaill men abandoned their blanket defence and conceded 2-17, but almost pulled off an unlikely comeback in Letterkenny after scoring six points without reply in the closing 11 minutes.

“We were saying that it could go one of two ways," the Donegal manager remarked in the Irish Times.

"But look, we fought back and showed great courage and conviction to come back at them, 1-17 most days would get you over the line most days. So as I said we are changing the way we play football over the last number of years. We are trying out a number of new players and there are going to be days like that so we are trying to marry the two together.

"With the forward line Kerry named we could make a decision to camp in our own half and try and get a result. But we have to look at the bigger picture and that is what we tried to do.”