McEntee admits defending wasn't good enough 05 February 2017





Andy McEntee received a baptism of fire in his first Allianz League game in charge of Meath.

The Royals were cut to ribbons by Kildare in Navan and, while he stopped short of publicly criticising his players, McEntee accepted that their defending wasn't up to scratch.

"We were exposed at the back a bit, but I think that was down to not putting enough pressure on the ball,” the manager told the Irish Times after his side's 10-point defeat.

“The quality of the ball that was going into their full-forward line was good. We weren’t putting enough pressure on it to make it a 50-50 ball, it was always a forward’s ball. I don’t want to name anybody without looking at the video, but it looked like they had players getting forward too easily.”