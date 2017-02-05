Cody welcomes 'competitive' game ahead of league opener 05 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Brian Cody believes today's Walsh Cup final was ideal preparation for Kilkenny's Allianz League Division 1A opener against Waterford next Sunday.

The Cats pipped Galway by two points to land some early-season silverware in front of a crowd of over 4,000 at Nowlan Park.

“I mean both teams wanted to win, but it’s not a question of the competition you’re playing. You’re playing a match, against another team, and you always want to win that," the Kilkenny manager said in the Irish Times.

“It was certainly competitive, right up until the very end, and we’re happy enough. Galway had their chances, for sure. Missed five or six from frees they’d normally get, no doubt about that. We missed a few as well, but that’s par for the course this time of year.

“It’s not a question of not always taking it seriously. Sometimes it just didn’t suit us in terms of availability, players coming back from injury, a time when a lot of players are also playing Fitzgibbon Cup.

“But we certainly got a good bit of out it, in terms of match practice. The league starts next Sunday, Waterford come down here, so we’re straight into very, very serious hurling. It’s going to be very competitive.”