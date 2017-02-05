Surgery sidelines Armagh 'keeper 05 February 2017





Armagh's Patrick Morrison blocks a shot from Darren Strong of Laois.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney's goalkeeping options have been reduced with the news that Patrick Morrison is set to miss much of the Allianz Football League.

The Irish News reports that the Armagh Harps custodian is facing a six-to-eight week layoff after undergoing an abdominal operation on Wednesday.

Morrison started the Orchard County's win over Queen's University and Down last month, but may not be available again until the championship.

Matthew McNeice kept goal for Armagh as they opened their Division 3 campaign with a draw against Sligo in Markievicz Park this afternoon.