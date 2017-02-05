FL4 round-up: Wexford and Leitrim impress 05 February 2017





Wexford's PJ Banville and Shane O'Neill of Carlow. Wexford's PJ Banville and Shane O'Neill of Carlow.

Wexford and Leitrim opened their accounts with encouraging wins, while Westmeath and Carlow’s draw was one of the games of the day.

The Model County had to fight to the end at Wexford Park against Limerick, where Danny Neville punched a Treaty County goal three minutes from the end to leave just one between them. But late points from Tiarnan Rossiter and PJ Banville (free) helped Seamus McEnaney’s men to a 0-14 to 1-8 win.

Leitrim defeated Wicklow by double scores in Aughrim, 1-17 to 0-10, with Ryan O’Rourke registering the only goal of the game inside the opening minute.

Leinster rivals Westmeath and Carlow struck 2-10 each in a thrilling contest at Mullingar. Paul Broderick’s goal had the underdogs ahead by 1-4 to 1-3 at the break and James Dolan’s late major seemed to have won it for the Lake County only for Shane O’Neill to hand the Barrowsiders a deserved share of the spoils with a late, late equalising goal.

Elsewhere in the bottom flight, Waterford enjoyed a double scores victory over London at Ardmore, 2-16 to 1-8, with Paul Whyte bagging 1-5.