FL3 round-up: Tipp and Longford off the mark 05 February 2017





Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan and Adrian Marren of Sligo. Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan and Adrian Marren of Sligo.

Tipperary and Longford defeated Antrim and Offaly respectively, while Sligo and Armagh played out an entertaining draw.

Goals from Michael Quinlivan and Philip Austin after the break helped the Premier County to a hard-earned 2-12 to 0-13 victory over the Saffrons at Thurles, while Longford had five points to spare against the Faithfuls at Pearse Park, 1-12 to 0-10, with Larry Moran delivering the all-important goal four minutes from the end.

Longford's Larry Moran in action for his club Emmet Og, Killoe.

There was high drama in Markievicz Park where majors from Ethan Rafferty and Mark Shields seemed certain to give the Orchard County victory as they led by six but the Yeats men never gave up and received their just rewards when Adrian Marren converted an injury-time penalty – 1-14 to 2-11.