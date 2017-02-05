FL2: no separating Tribe and Rebels 05 February 2017





Cork's Aidan Walsh with Michael Day of Galway.

Division Two big guns Galway and Cork battled out an entertaining 0-14 to 1-11 draw in Salthill this afternoon.

Colm O’Neill came off the bench in the second half to clip over five superb scores and he had a chance to win it for the Rebels with a last-gasp free, which sailed to the right of the posts.

Paul Kerrigan netted the game's only major at the midway stage in the first half and that strike was enough to give the visitors a narrow 1-3 to 0-5 interval lead,

Debutant Barry McHugh knocked over three first-half points for the hosts and added a brace after the restart before further points from Danny Cummins and Paul Conroy gave the Connacht champions a three-point advantage, 1-9 to 0-3.

Niall Coakley, O’Neill and John O’Rourke tied the scores up and the next six points were shared before Ruairi Deane and O’Neill gave the Leesiders a two-point cushion with time running out. Substitutes Cillian McDaid and Cathal Sweeney points saved the day for the Tribesmen and the Rebels lost Brian O’Driscoll to a second yellow card before the end.

Galway - R Lavelle; D Kyne (0-1), D Walsh, L Burke; G O'Donnell (0-1), G Bradshaw, J Heaney; P Conroy (0-1), M Day; T Flynn, D Comer, E Brannigan; D Cummins (0-3, 1f), B McHugh (0-6f), S Armstrong. Subs: C McDaid (0-1) for E Brannigan, M Daly for S Armstrong, E Tierney for T Flynn, P Cooke for M Day, C Sweeney (0-1) for J Heaney.

Cork - R Price; J McLoughlin, Tom Clancy, J Loughrey; C Dorman, K Crowley, Tomas Clancy; A Walsh, R Deane (0-1); I Maguire, M Collins (0-2), S Powter; N Coakley (0-1f), L Connolly (0-1), P Kerrigan (1-0). Subs: C O'Neill (0-5, 1f) for N Coakley, J O'Rourke (0-1) for S Powter, Brian O'Driscoll for C Dorman, D O'Connor for L Connolly, Barry O'Driscoll for I Maguire, G Murphy for P Kerrigan.

Referee - S Hurson.