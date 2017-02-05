Walsh Cup final: Cats hold off Galway 05 February 2017





Kilkenny's Michael Malone with Adrian Touhy of Galway.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kilkenny's Michael Malone with Adrian Touhy of Galway.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kilkenny 0-20

Galway 0-18

Kilkenny withstood a late rally from Galway at Nowlan Park to claim some early-season silverware.

Richie Hogan lifted the Walsh Cup after top-scoring with 0-11 for the Cats who finished the game with 14 players after Pat Lyng was sent off on a second yellow card with 13 minutes to go. Eight of Hogan's points came in the opening half as Brian Cody's side took a 0-13 to 0-10 lead into the break. At the other end, Jason Flynn slotted 0-4, while Joseph Cooney hit a brace.

Paddy Rowland of Bord na Mona and Pat Lynagh Treasurer of Leinster council present Kilkenny's Richie Hogan with the Walsh Cup and Kieran Joyce with the man-of-the-match award.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

An injury to Galway's Martin Dolphin in the 45th minute resulted in a five-minute stoppage as Kilkenny held on for the win. The Cats will be at home again next Sunday when they face Waterford in Division 1A of the Allianz League, while Galway will be away to Offaly in Division 1B.

Scorers: Kilkenny - R Hogan 0-11 (7f,2 65s); O Walsh 0-3; L Ryan 0-2; K Joyce, C Fogarty, P Lyng, C Martin 0-1 each. Galway - J Flynn 0-6 (5f); S Maloney 0-2 (1f); J Cooney 0-2; D Glennon 0-2; J Coen, C Callanan ,(f); S McInerney, A Tuohy, T Monaghan, A Harte 0-1

Kilkenny: E Murphy; J Holden, R Lennon, M Walsh; Kieran Joyce, P Murphy, C Fogarty; O Walsh, L Ryan; P Lyng, C Martin, M Malone; R Hogan, JJ Farrell, R Leahy Subs: C O'Shea for C Fogarty (h.t); L Blanchfield for M Malone (42); S Morrissey for R Leahy (52); J Maher for C Martin (61); A Murphy for J J Farrell (70)

Galway: C Callanan; P Killeen, J Hanbury, J Grealish; A Tuohy, M Dolphin, A Harte; J Coen, D Nevin; S Maloney, J Cooney, D Glennon; S McInerney, J Flynn, C Whelan. Subs: T Monaghan for D Nevin (28); M Donohoe for J Grealish (ht); G McInerney for M Dolphin inj (50); P Flaherty for S McInerney (59); K McHugo for C Whelan (64);

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).