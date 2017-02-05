FL1: Kingdom prevail pulling up in Donegal 05 February 2017





Kerry's Tadhg Morley against Donegal.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Kerry's Tadhg Morley against Donegal.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Donegal struck the last six scores but Kerry still came away from Letterkenny with a three-point victory, 2-17 to 1-17.

With 6,329 in attendance at O'Donnell Park, the visitors led by ten points at the end of the third quarter and were realistically never going to lose from there. Paul Geaney was the match-winner, bagging a goal in either half and also chipping in with four crucial points.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s men hit the cold ground running to lead by six points at the turnaround – 1-11 to 1-5 – with all of their first-half scores coming from play. The visitors lost Shane Enright to concussion early in the game but took proceedings by the scruff of the neck either side of the break.

Patrick McBrearty landed the opening point for the new-look hosts, who fielded four debutants. but the Kingdom hit back through Donnchadh Walsh and Jack Savage to lead after 13 minutes. Further strikes from Savage and Jack Barry had the Munster champions three ahead at the end of the opening quarter.

However, the Tir Chonail men hit back to temporarily take the lead thanks to a free from Michael Murphy in the 20th minute and a converted penalty from the same player three minutes later. But Dingle ace Geaney had the ball in the back of the Donegal net in double-quick time before Martin O’Reilly cancelled out a second Walsh point – 1-5 to 1-3 with eight minute left in the first half.

James O’Donoghue’s point was cancelled out by Ciaran Thompson but Kerry closed the opening half strongly with a run of five quickfire points from Tom O’Sullivan, Geaney (2), Jonathan Lyne and David Moran to a solitary Murphy (free) reply deep into added time.

The next eight points were shared after the restart but Geaney also plundered his second goal eight minutes into the second half as his side led by 2-15 to 1-9 after 46 minutes. Geaney’s free left ten between the teams going into the fourth quarter.

Eoin McHugh pulled one back and, with the game over as a contest, Darrach O’Connor and Savage exchanged scores before a flurry of six unanswered points in the last 14 minutes served only to put some respectability on the final scoreboard.

O’Connor made it a four-point match with 30 seconds of normal time left and Murphy closed the scoring with a sixth unanswered Donegal point in the third added minute.

But it was very much Kerry’s day.

Kerry - B Kelly; J Foley, M Griffin, S Enright; P Crowley, K Young, T O’Sullivan (0-1); D Moran (0-1), T Morley; J Lyne (0-2), P Murphy (0-1), D Walsh (0-1); J Savage (0-3, 1f), P Geaney (2-4, 0-2f), J O’Donoghue (0-3). Subs: J Barry (0-1) for S Enright, M Geaney for J Lyne, B J Keane for J O’Donoghue, Brendan O’Sullivan for P Murphy, C Geaney for J Savage, Barry O’Sullivan for D Walsh.

Donegal - M A McGinley; P McGrath, C Ward, E Ban Gallagher; F McGlynn, R McHugh (0-1), P Brennan (0-1); J McGee, H McFadden; C Thompson (0-3), M Langan, M O’Reilly (0-1); P McBrearty (0-4, 3f), M Murphy (1-3, 1-0pen, 0-3f), J Brennan. Subs: E McHugh (0-1) for F McGlynn, C Gibbons (0-1) for M Langan, D O’Connor (0-2) for J Brennan, E O’Donnell for M O’Reilly, S McBrearty for H McFadden.

Referee - M Deegan.