Gavin hails Dublin's 'spirit and energy' after latest win 05 February 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin arrives at Kingspan Breffni Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin manager Jim Gavin arrives at Kingspan Breffni Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Jim Gavin has cited competition for places and a policy of not looking past the next game as being key to Dublin's remarkable unbeaten run in league and championship fare.

A 0-18 to 0-11 victory over Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park this afternoon means the back-to-back All-Ireland champions have now gone 30 games without losing.

"There's great competition among the squad, great spirit and energy there," the Dublin manager told TG4.

"We just take one game at a time. There's so many good teams in this Division 1. It's a fantastic league and we're just looking forward to the next game."

Gavin acknowledged that Dublin didn't always have things their own way against their newly-promoted hosts in front of a bumper 16,000 attendance.

"We knew coming up here that it was going to be a very difficult game. We got a fantastic reception from Cavan and the pitch was in fantastic condition for this time of the year. We knew that we'd have our work cut out and that we'd have to work hard to earn a result.

"Thankfully we got that," he added.