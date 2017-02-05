FL1: Red Hands rattle Rossies 05 February 2017





Roscommon's Conor Devaney and Peter Harte of Tyrone.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Roscommon's Conor Devaney and Peter Harte of Tyrone.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Tyrone marked their return to Division One with a routine 0-18 to 1-9 victory over Roscommon at Omagh.

Having retained the McKenna Cup last weekend, Mickey Harte’s men were always in control of proceedings despite the concession of an early goal.

With Peter Harte continuing his fine form, the O’Neill County led by double scores at the break – 0-10 to 1-2.

Darren McCurry slotted a free and a ‘45’ for the hosts inside the first four minutes but Rossies wing forward Niall Daly rifled a shot to the roof of the home net in between to give the Connacht county a surprise lead. Points from Colm Cavanagh and Harte (free) restored the Red Hands’ advantage inside eleven minutes.

Conor Devaney had the sides level by the 15th minute but Harte restored the home team’s lead as Mickey O’Neill was called into action a couple of times to deny the visitors a second major. A Ronan O’Neill free doubled the difference, last year’s Division Two winners having lost Mattie Donnelly to injury following a heavy knock to the head.

Harte stroked another free between the town end uprights on 27 minutes before Harte (free), Tiernan McCann and Jonathan Munroe replied to a Donie Shine point to give the victors a five-point interval advantage.

The first six points of the second half were shared before Niall Kilroy drew the Rossies within four after 48 minutes, 0-13 to 1-6. Substitute Fintan Cregg had the gap down to three with a quarter of the match left but a 59th-minute Mark Bradley point gave the Ulster champions breathing space.

Conor Meyler and Conall McCann each had points cancelled out by Cregg before Niall Sludden added the winners’ 18th and final score four minutes from the end.