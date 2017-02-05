Quick turnaround for Brennan 05 February 2017





Ballyea's Gary Brennan is tackled by Shane Cooney of St. Thomas

Ballyea's Gary Brennan is tackled by Shane Cooney of St. Thomas

Gary Brennan is playing his second big game in as many days.

Less than 24 hours after helping Ballyea to a dramatic All-Ireland club SHC semi-final victory over St. Thomas' at Semple Stadium, the dual star has made the long journey to Celtic Park to line out for the Clare footballers in their Allianz League opener against Derry this afternoon.

The busy All Star nominee is captaining the newly-promoted Banner from midfield.