Dubs swap jerseys with Cluxton! 05 February 2017





Cavan's Ciaran Brady with Jack McCaffrey of Dublin.

Dublin look like a team of Stephen Cluxtons in their Allianz Football League opener against Cavan.

Due to a clash of colours, the Dubs are wearing their alternative dark blue jerseys with Cluxton swapping his for the sky blue version which is normally worn by his outfield colleagues.

Cavan are also wearing their alternative white strip for the eagerly-awaited tie, the throw-in for which was delayed by 20 minutes due to traffic congestion on the way into Kingspan Breffni Park.