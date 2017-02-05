Dubs swap jerseys with Cluxton!

05 February 2017

Cavan's Ciaran Brady with Jack McCaffrey of Dublin.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dublin look like a team of Stephen Cluxtons in their Allianz Football League opener against Cavan.

Due to a clash of colours, the Dubs are wearing their alternative dark blue jerseys with Cluxton swapping his for the sky blue version which is normally worn by his outfield colleagues.

Cavan are also wearing their alternative white strip for the eagerly-awaited tie, the throw-in for which was delayed by 20 minutes due to traffic congestion on the way into Kingspan Breffni Park.




Most Read Stories

As it Happened: Sunday Match Tracker

Watch: protective hurling jerseys feature on the Late, Late

Birr footballers left out in the cold

FL2: Lilies lord it over Royals

FL1: Red Hands rattle Rossies

FL1: Dubs open with victory in Cavan


Android app on Google Play