Kehoe Cup final: students always in control 05 February 2017





Maynooth University's Brian Molloy.

Fresh from their first Fitzgibbon Cup victory in many years at UUJ's expense on Thursday, Maynooth University captured the Kehoe Cup with a 1-23 to 2-11 win over Wicklow in Arklow today.

The students led by 1-10 to 0-7 at the break and never looked like being caught in the second half, despite conceding two goals to Seamus Murphy's men.