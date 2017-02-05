Creedon concedes Laois were 'off the pace' 05 February 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Peter Creedon wasn't making any excuses after his first Allianz League game in charge of Laois ended in a heavy defeat to newly-promoted Louth at O'Moore Park last night.

The home side were extremely wasteful and also had Colm Begley sent off in the closing stages, but Creedon accepted that the best team won.

"We knew from watching the Louth games (in the O'Byrne Cup) that it was going to be tough," he told Newstalk.

"Did I expect us to be well beaten like that? 'No' is the honest answer to that question. Louth were comprehensively the better team on the night.

"It's a pity we didn't take a few of our scores early doors, instead of racking up four or five wides. We could have been 0-05 - 0-01 ahead after 10 or 12 minutes. In fairness, Louth just kept running at us and they were the better team."

The former Tipperary manager added: "We had set up to let them run at us a little bit more toward our own 45, but they seemed to get the runners in behind our half-back line. They kicked very few wides and their shot selection and execution was very accurate. That's something we'll have to look back at on the tape.

"We're also maybe missing a few seasoned campaigners around the middle of the pitch, but we knew that from a time out.

"We're disappointed to conceded 2-16, we normally pride ourselves on being a little bit tighter. Give credit to Louth. We were doing our best, but for some reason we were off the pace tonight."