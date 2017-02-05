Team news: Sligo hand debut to O'Connor 05 February 2017





©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Sligo's Patrick O'Connor with Cillian McDaid, Liam O Ceallaigh and Finnian O Laoi of Galway.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Sligo boss Niall Carew has handed Paddy O'Connor his debut ahead of today's Allianz Football League encounter with Armagh.

The St Farnan's U21 star will make his league bow at left corner-forward for the visit of Kieran McGeeney's Orchard men to Markievicz Park.

Sligo (Allianz FL v Armagh): Aidan Devaney; Noel Gaughan, Kevin McDonnell, Eoin McHugh; Keelan Cawley, Neil Ewing, Cian Breheny; Ross Donavan, Adrian McIntyre; Criostoir Davey, Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley; Paddy O'Connor, Adrian Marren, Niall Murphy.