Team news: London ready for Waterford test 05 February 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

London manager Ciaran Deely has announced his team for today's Allianz Football League first round clash with Waterford in Ardmore.

London (SF v Waterford): Conor Hallissey; Philip Butler, Caoimhin Carty, Conor O'Neill; Jarlath Branagan, Ryan Jones, Cormac Coyne; Anthony McDermott, James Gartlan; Adrian Moyles, Mark Gottsche, Liam Gavaghan; Rory Mason, Eoin Murray, John Daly.