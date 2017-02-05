Team news: no Martin as Loughlin debuts for Westmeath 05 February 2017





Westmeath's Luke Loughlin.

Kieran Martin has to be content with a place on the subs bench as Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin hands first starts to Shane Corcoran, Kelvin Reilly and Luke Loughlin in today's Allianz Football League opener against Carlow at TEG Cusack Park.

Milltownpass' Corcoran is named at wing back, while Reilly makes his debut at wing forward after captaining St. Loman's to county SFC honours last October. Loughlin joins John Heslin and Paul Sharry in the full forward line after scoring four points for New York in their narrow Connacht SFC first round defeat to Roscommon last summer.

Killucan's David Bryan gets the nod in goal ahead of Darren Quinn in a team that will once again be captained by Ger Egan this year.

Westmeath (SF v Carlow): David Bryan; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, John Egan; James Dolan, Francis Boyle, Shane Corcoran; Paddy Holloway, Ger Egan; Kelvin Reilly, Callum McCormack, David Lynch; Luke Loughlin, John Heslin, Paul Sharry.