Watch: protective hurling jerseys feature on the Late, Late

05 February 2017

Ryan Tubridy with Carl Cullen, Cormac Spain and Ross Byrne and the ROC Protection hurling jersey.

Ryan Tubridy got to test out a ROC Protection hurling jersey when he took a hurl to one on The Late, Late Show on Friday night.

The protective base layer jerseys were designed by Clonkeen College students Carl Cullen, Cormac Spain and Ross Byrne as part of an enterprise project at the south Dublin school last year. The jerseys were developed to reduce the impact of unrushing sliotars and hurls, and will set you back €55.




