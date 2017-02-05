Birr footballers left out in the cold 05 February 2017





A general view of St Brendan's Park, Birr.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. A general view of St Brendan's Park, Birr.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Anyone wanting to play football in Offaly’s second biggest town this year are facing disappointment after Ferbane turned down a request to facilitate footballers from Birr.

With four All-Ireland club titles to their name, Birr are one of the most successful hurling clubs in the country, but they have regularly fielded football teams at junior and intermediate level in the past and contested a county JFC final as recently as four years ago. Dual star Sean Ryan and Stephen Lonergan have played senior football for Offaly in recent years, but are facing the prospect of having no football after Birr decided not to enter a team this year.

The south Offaly club had hoped their footballers would be facilitated by Ferbane but, according to the Tullamore Tribune, last year’s SFC runners-up have decided it would be in the best interest of both clubs not to grant the request.