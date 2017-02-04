McGrath turns his attention to Tribesmen 04 February 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

Fermanagh are in a 'good place' ahead of next weekend's home game against Galway, according to Pete McGrath.

The Ernesiders enjoyed a winning start to their Allianz FL Division 2 campaign at the expense of McGrath's native Down in Newry tonight

“We always say that if we get the performance that the players are capable of the result will take care of itself,” he told eir Sport following his side's 1-16 to 0-10 victory.

“And particularly in the second-half, the performance was very close to what we thought it should be and as a result of that the scoreboard kept ticking over.

“And then we got the goal to put big daylight between the two of us, I thought we controlled the game thereafter.

“To win away from home in your first game obviously is very important and it puts us in a good place for the Galway match next week.”