'Man-of-the-match' Hughes not getting carried away 04 February 2017





©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Monaghan's Darren Hughes and Niall Daly of Roscommon.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

The bus journey home from Castlebar will be an enjoyable one for Darren Hughes and his Monaghan team-mates following their 1-11 to 0-12 victory over hosts Mayo this evening.

The Scotstown clubman scored 1-1 and when asked about the physical nature of the contest shortly before picking up the 'man-of-the-match' award, he told eir Sport: “We expected nothing less coming down here.

“The Mayo lads have proved over the years they're a resilient bunch of players but we had the work done, we knew they were missing a few men, we felt we had enough within our camp to come down and get two points.

“Another couple of minutes I'd say we would have been under pressure but, thankfully, we held out.”

Neighbours Cavan are next up for Hughes & Co...

“We'll take it each game at a time. We won our first two games last year and lost our next four. We'll recover now tomorrow, get ready and look forward to next Sunday.”