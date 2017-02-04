Rochford bitterly disappointed with 'patchy' performance 04 February 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford acknowledged that his team's performance against Monaghan tonight left a lot to be desired.

Speaking to eir Sport shortly after the final whistle in their two point loss in MacHale Park, Rochford declared: “No, wouldn't be happy with the performance at all, it's bitterly disappointing.

“We conceded a goal at the start of the second-half, put ourselves back into the game but we started slowly in the first-half as well and once again had pulled ourselves back so a patchy performance and something that we need to rectify within the next seven days.”

Rochford agreed that there is plenty of room for improvement ahead of next weekend's second round clash with Kerry.

“Certainly we need to get off to a better start, in both the first and second half. You can't afford to go five points to one down. And then concede 1-1 at the start of the second-half.

“We need to get quicker out of the blocks and certainly we need to make better decisions when we're on the field and in possession.”