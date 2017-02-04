FL2: Pete's charges leave Newry with both points 04 February 2017





Fermanagh's Declan McCusker under pressure

Pete McGrath’s Fermanagh came away from Pairc Esler with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-10 victory over Down tonight.

Eoin McManus netted the only goal of the game low to the corner in the 18th minute of the second half, while Man of the Match Tomas Corrigan (0-8) was his usual unerring self for the victors.

The Ernemen, who had nine different scorers on a cold, cold night, led by the odd point from eleven at the end of a topsy-turvy opening period.

Alan Davison opened the scoring with the first of his three first-half converted frees before a brace of Corrigan frees at the other end saw the lead change hands quickly. Corrigan followed up with another and Eddie Courtney’s point made it 0-4 to 0-1.

The Mourne County briefly moved ahead thanks to Conaill McGovern, Shay Millar and Davidson (two) but the visitors - having gone 22 minutes without a score - closed out the first half with points from Sean Quigley from distance and Corrigan, with an injury-time free.

The visitors made a great start to the second half with points from Corrigan (two), Aidan Breen (two) and Paul McCusker to lead by six after 43 minutes. But Davidson, Kevin McKernan and Joe Murphy all pointed for Down to halve the deficit.

However, Corrigan nailed another free and McManus’ major at the three-quarters stage all but confirmed the Fermanagh victory – 1-12 to 0-8! Barry Mulrone made it double scores and Corrigan struck his only point from play before substitute Cathal Beacom and Davidson traded points.

Another replacement, Ryan Lyons, had the honour of firing over Fermanagh’s last score as they opened their Division Two programme with a very impressive win.